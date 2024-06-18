Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,423 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $23,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOCL. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,902,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SOCL opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.