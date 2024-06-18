GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 219,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Stock Performance

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $221.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.05). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoHealth from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

