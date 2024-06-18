Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Buys 530 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,731,103 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $180.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.