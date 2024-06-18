Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of HMCTF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

