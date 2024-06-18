Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 81,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $216.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.73 and a 200 day moving average of $184.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

