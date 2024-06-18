Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) President Gregg A. Bexten Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) President Gregg A. Bexten bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $19,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 million, a PE ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.