Head to Head Analysis: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) & Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Serve Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Blink Charging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Serve Robotics and Blink Charging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serve Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A Blink Charging 0 3 4 0 2.57

Profitability

Blink Charging has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.85%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

This table compares Serve Robotics and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -122.09% -25.12% -16.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Serve Robotics and Blink Charging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging $140.60 million 2.09 -$203.69 million ($2.86) -1.02

Serve Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blink Charging.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers fleets, property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

