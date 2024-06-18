Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 23,947 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 149.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average is $151.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.