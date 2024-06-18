Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

