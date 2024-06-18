Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $303.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.82. The company has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

