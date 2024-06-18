Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TEVA opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

