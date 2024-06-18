Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.