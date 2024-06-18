Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 341.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACLS

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.