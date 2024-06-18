Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 128.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,890 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Nextracker worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Nextracker by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

