Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 159.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of OneMain worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

