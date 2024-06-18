Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,100 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,022,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after buying an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,650.81 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,181.71 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,686.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,562.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.84.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.