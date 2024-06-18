Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 5,544 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 39,600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,852,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 100,833 shares valued at $131,249,183. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,318.91 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,285.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,165.60.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

