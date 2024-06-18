Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 90,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 291.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

