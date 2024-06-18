Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 21,164 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,228 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HCA opened at $335.47 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $343.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.36. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

