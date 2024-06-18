Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 500,000 SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.91% of SK Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SK Growth Opportunities by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKGR opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

