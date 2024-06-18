Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 54,000 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after buying an additional 222,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $56,334,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.