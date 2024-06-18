Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Huntsman worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.