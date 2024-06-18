Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,542,000 after buying an additional 61,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,193 shares of company stock worth $19,475,326. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI opened at $333.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.38. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

