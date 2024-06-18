Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Vicor worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 913.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vicor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,150 shares of company stock worth $72,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

