Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 540.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $3,555,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.22, for a total value of $1,033,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $3,555,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,728 shares of company stock worth $41,047,047. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $297.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.50. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $297.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- CAVA’s Per-Restaurant Stock Value Outshines Chipotle’s
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Most Shorted Stocks in June: Hold, Short, or Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.