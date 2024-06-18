Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $146.85 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1,096.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663,676 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $146,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.2% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $506,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.