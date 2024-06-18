Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

