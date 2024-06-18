Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 47,591 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,369,312,000 after purchasing an additional 976,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

