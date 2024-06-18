Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 141.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,002,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

