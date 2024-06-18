Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.25 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of PagSeguro Digital worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $80,028,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $54,522,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,227,000 after purchasing an additional 906,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,640,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 589,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PAGS opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.