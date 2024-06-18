Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.42 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 800,980.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 43.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.66. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

