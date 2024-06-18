Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 458.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $155,438,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 788,369 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

