Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.08 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Sensata Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

