Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.71 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 635,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.83% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after buying an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 441,318 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 218,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $558.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

