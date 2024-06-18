Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.75 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 48.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.