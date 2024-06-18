Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $6.47 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Biogen by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Biogen stock opened at $226.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $298.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

