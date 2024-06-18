Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $5.70 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,195. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $149.73 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average of $146.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

