Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,001 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

