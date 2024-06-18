Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $334,632,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,072,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 302,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,189,000 after buying an additional 164,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.