Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $6.33 Million Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHH. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,708,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,159,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HHH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

