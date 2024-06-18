Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNR opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

