Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 291,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of The GEO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.