Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 23,103 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $103.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

