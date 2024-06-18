Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 9,794 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4,598.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $553.59 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $453.17 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $535.05 and a 200-day moving average of $541.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

