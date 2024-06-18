Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

