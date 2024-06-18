Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 144,686 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

