Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 188.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.53% of Hello Group worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hello Group by 10,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Hello Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Hello Group stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

