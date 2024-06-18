Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASR. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $305.07 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $5.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Further Reading

