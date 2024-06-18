Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 10,394 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after buying an additional 416,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after buying an additional 4,625,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,843,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CL opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Argus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

