Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 107,495 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,495 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of MP Materials worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 178,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MP Materials by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE MP opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

